Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump Organization removes indicted CFO Allen Weisselberg as an officer of dozens of subsidiaries after he was indicted on tax fraud charges

By Dailymail.com Reporter
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPgni_0ausoi3d00
The Trump Organization has removed Allen Weisselberg as an officer from dozens of subsidiaries after he was indicted on tax fraud charges,according to a report Monday

The Trump Organization has removed Allen Weisselberg as an officer from dozens of subsidiaries after he was indicted on tax fraud charges,according to a report Monday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Weisselberg has been dropped from executive positions several companies including Mar-Lago and Trump Payroll Corp.

The 73-year-old was listed as treasurer, director, vice president and secretary of Trump Payroll, which handles the salaries of staffers in the Trump business empire.

Now Donald Trump Jr. is listed as executive vice president, director, secretary, treasurer and vice president and Eric Trump is listed as president, director and chairman, according to Florida Department of State business records.

It was also reported last week that he was terminated as a director at Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited. The report did not detail the other firms where his roll has changed.

There are also discussions for wholesale changes for Weisselberg's role in the Trump family business, two weeks after he was dragged into a New York court in handcuffs and accused of running a 15-year tax fraud scheme.

He has pleaded not guilty to 15 state charges, including grand larceny.

However he is expected to remain at the company he has worked at since 1973, the report said.

Weisselberg was indicted two weeks ago on 'sweeping and audacious' tax and fraud charges, after prosecutors of taking a total of $1.7 million in perks and compensation that the longtime CFO and the Trump Organization did not declare in tax filings.

Last Monday he was photographed returning to work at Trump Tower in Manhattan in his white Mercedes.

He was also captured in images first revealed by DailyMail.com the day before the indictment came down – with the before and after images buttressing claims he will not 'flip' on the Trump and the company he has led for decades.

Weisselberg is likely to face enormous pressure to cooperate with prosecutors after they revealed charges spanning years that could bring multiple counts and a long prison sentence if the 73 year old were to be convicted.

The off-the-books perks allegedly include lease payments for Mercedes cars for Weisselberg and his wife, an apartment in Manhattan, and tuition fees for his grandchildren at a top prep school.

Trump at his Saturday night rally in Sarasota fiercely defended the longtime executive who first served his father, Fred – even while tossing out lines that might gives Weisselberg's attorneys headaches.

'It's reminiscent of a communist dictatorship targeting their political opponents,' Trump told a crowd of supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZO2PL_0ausoi3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjmXw_0ausoi3d00

He called it a 'witch hunt' – a term he used repeatedly to blast the Russia probe and investigations into himself – and said: 'In America people will not stand for it.'

Trump appeared to admit key pieces of evidence being brought against Weisselberg – even as mocking the idea that it is criminal and minimizing the harm.

'They go after good, hard-working people for not paying taxes on a company car,' Trump complained.

'You didn't pay tax on the car or a company apartment. You used an apartment because you need an apartment because you have to travel too far where your house is,' he continued, taking on the role of the government in the case. 'You didn't pay tax. Or education for your grandchildren. I don't even know. Do you have to? Does anybody know the answer to that stuff?' Trump asked.

Weisselberg also owned a home in upstate New York during some of the years outlined in the indictment.

Trump, who took heat for years for failing to release his tax returns as a candidate and as president, also said any alleged crime didn't stack up to violent felonies.

'Think of it, think of how unfair it is. Never before has New York City and their prosecutors or perhaps any prosecutors criminally charged a company or a person for fringe benefits. Fringe benefits. Murders, okay. Human trafficking, no problem — but fringe benefits, you can't do that,' Trump said.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Allen Weisselberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Tax Fraud#The Trump Organization#The Wall Street Journal#Mar Lago#Trump Payroll Corp#Cfo#Mercedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump ally Tom Barrack pulls SPAC plans after indictment

New York (CNN Business) — A blank-check firm backed by Tom Barrack, the billionaire investor who was chairman of Donald Trump's inaugural committee in 2017 and is a close friend of the former president, has withdrawn plans to take the company public after Barrack was charged with illegal foreign lobbying earlier this week.
POTUSWashington Post

Allen Weisselberg resigned from the top of the Trump Organization. So who’s running the company now?

Earlier this month, Allen Weisselberg — the Trump Organization’s most powerful employee not named “Trump” — resigned his post in the company’s leadership. Weisselberg had been one of two trustees at the trust that owns and controls former president Donald Trump’s company. But Weisselberg gave up that post, and dozens of others at Trump subsidiaries, after he was charged with running a tax-fraud scheme inside the company.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Trump's Finance Chief Loses Titles, Roles After Indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. Allen Weisselberg, the...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

11 Trump associates have now been charged with crimes. 11!

CNN — There’s an old saying that goes something like this: You can judge a man by the company he keeps. Which spells trouble for Donald Trump. At least 11 people who played a role in Trump’s presidential campaigns or his administration have been charged with crimes, with Tom Barrack, who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee and has been a longtime friend, accused of illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.
POTUSWashington Post

Distinguished person of the week: A judge holds Trump lawyers accountable

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump confidante indicted for lobbying for a foreign government

Tom Barrack, the chair of Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, was arrested and charged with failing to register as a foreign lobbyist of the United Arab Emirates. MSNBC Legal Analyst Neal Katyal says the accusations in the indictment are scary: “Basically one of Trump’s best friends was trying to insert stuff into Trump’s speeches and other things without acknowledging at all that he was acting on behalf of a foreign government.”July 21, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump under oath in 2021? New DOJ ruling rattles Trumpworld

The DOJ has announced it will not use its powers to try to shield Trump administration veterans from testifying to Congress about the January 6th insurrection and Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Obama veteran Neal Katyal to discuss how this reduces the veterans’ ability to duck accountability and what this means for citizen Trump himself.July 28, 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and others drowned out by protesting brass band

Protesters drowned out US Reps Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republican members of Congress. The lawmakers, who were addressing the media about the treatment of suspected rioters imprisoned awaiting trial for their actions on 6 January, fled the news conference surrounded by security as protesters screamed at Mr Gaetz, calling him a "pedophile", and accusing the group of committing treason with their statements in support of the rioters.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

CNN’s Lemon doesn’t back down after Trump criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Don Lemon did not back down despite criticism from President Donald Trump, twice labeling presidential remarks as racist while he was moderating Wednesday’s Democratic debate. Lemon, with partners Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, presided over a session with questions designed to highlight differences between the...
POTUSCBS News

Biden's latest executive order could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs

President Biden's latest executive order promoting competition in the U.S. economy could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs. Mr. Biden is proposing the Federal Trade Commission curtail the use of noncompete agreements, which are contracts that often restrict lower-paid employees from taking another job within their industry. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
POTUSCNN

Biden will announce vaccination requirement across federal government on Thursday

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday a requirement that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated against Covid-19, or be required to submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The announcement will come in remarks where Biden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy