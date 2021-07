The Euros may have ended up being a major disappointment for England fans after getting knocked out on penalties in the Euro final, but at least they have the start of the Premier League to look forward to. It looks like, yet again, it is going to be another extremely competitive year and only the best will survive in the toughest league in the world. In this article, I will go through the bookies' favorites to get regulated at the end of the 21/22 EPL campaign.