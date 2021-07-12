Oppenheimer Playground closed, pool doing well

SUNBURY — Some residents are disappointed the Oppenheimer Playground (OPG) will not be open this year because of a lack of employees and city officials agree.

Director of the playground, Ron Pratt said he attempted for several months to get help for the playground and even had the money to keep the park open for the summer, thanks to private donations.

“It’s disappointing for the kids and community, and we don’t even know the reason why we didn’t get the applicants. We were able to secure private funds and I put it out there to have people apply, but no applications came in.”

When the city began to advertise the $10 per hour positions, the applications just didn’t come, Councilman Jim Eister said.

“We just didn’t get any,” he said.

Usually, the playground employs 13 people throughout the summer, City Clerk Jolinn Barner said.

“The playground offers activities, special themes, and interactions with the children, and we only got three applications,” Barner said.

Pratt said in his 25 years as the director of the pool and OPG, this is the first time it has ever been closed for summer.

“Our community has donated so much and continues to go above and beyond, but we, just for some reason, didn’t get the applicants,” he said.

Barner and Pratt said the Sunbury Community Pool, however, is having its best year ever. The pool employees six people at the concession stand and 11 lifeguards, Barner said.

“The pool is doing great,” Barner said. “There are people there every day.”

Pratt agreed.

“May just be because OPG is closed that people are coming up there, and because of the end of COVID-19. People wanted to get back out and get back to a normal whatever that is. Pop-Up sponsors are off the charts. The community is unbelievable and they have gone above and began with donating more than $3,500 in sponsors which allows people to get in for free.”

Pratt presented the Pop-Up Sponsor program” to City Council last year.

The program is designed for people to donate money so that people can enter the pool for free. The drawings are random throughout the day and it gives every person a chance to get in for free, he said.

“We are actually getting calls from other areas asking how the program works,” he said. “So we think this is also a win-win for everyone and gives each person a chance at walking up to the front door and getting the chance to enter the pool for free.”

In Shamokin, Councilwoman Jenn Seidel, who is in charge of parks and recreations, said the pool is doing well.

Seidel said pool employees will be getting a raise, from $7.25 to start to $8.50 for new lifeguards, while it will be at $9 for returning lifeguards. $9.50 for support staff and the pool manager receives $10 per hour, she said.

Shamokin employs 23 lifeguards and eight support staff, Seidel said.

“Without Larry Strausser, who runs the pool, and the staff we could not provide this service to the community,” Seidel said. “People believe in the importance of our pool, and we just received a $3,000 anonymous donation to be used only for the swimming pool..”

Sunbury Resident Laureen Weikel, 34, said she would walk her two children down to OPG and they would enjoy the park.

“It’s sad because it was a popular spot,” she said. “I understand though, it is hard to get employees right now.”

Ralph Cimco, 41, agreed. “It’s a great spot for the kids and the programs they had were great,” he said. “They did a Christmas theme in the summer and the kids all had a great time. I think we all knew there was a problem when this wasn’t being advertised as being open.”

In Selinsgrove, Carrie Briggs, who is on the pool board, said the borough pool, like Sunbury, is doing well.

“We are seeing a good attendance,” Briggs said. “So far this year things seem to be going well.”

Briggs said the range varies from $7.50 per hour to $9 for its 25 employees.

Pratt said the city will start reaching out now for employees for the 2022 summer season.