The Horrifying Crimes Of Eric Edgar Cooke, The ‘Night Caller’ Serial Killer Of Australia

By Danielle Tinning
allthatsinteresting.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1960s, Eric Edgar Cooke murdered at least eight people in Perth and sometimes even dabbled in necrophilia — until he was finally caught. Young Eric Edgar Cooke, of Perth, Australia, just wanted to fit in. Shy, awkward and ashamed of his appearance, he was mercilessly made fun of by peers due to his cleft lip and nervous nature. He eventually took to wandering the streets at night to escape his abusive home life.

#Serial Killer#Australia#Serial Rapist#Confessions#Western Perth
