The Horrifying Crimes Of Eric Edgar Cooke, The ‘Night Caller’ Serial Killer Of Australia

Serving in the military may be a draw for more than just service to fellow citizens and the country. For some notorious killers, the military offers the kind of structured anonymity they need to carry out undetected murders. Sites like Ranker, Cheatsheet and Quora have lists or discussions posted about the interplay between military service and serial killings, but some sites like the American Journal of Arcane and Obscure Research claim the number of military-influenced killers is much higher than you might think at around 275.