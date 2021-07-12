Cancel
Colleges

Gwynedd Mercy University names new Vice President for University Advancement

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwynedd Mercy University announced last week that Keith Richardson has been named the school’s next Vice President for University Advancement. Richardson will take over for Susannah Coleman, who served in the role on an interim basis since the beginning of the year. The previous vice president, Gerald McLaughlin, CFRE, retired in November 2020 after serving in the role for 15 years. Richardson will join GMercyU on August 2nd.

