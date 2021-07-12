Anna Scharf Takes Oath Of Office As Mike Nearman’s Replacement
Oregon’s newest state representative took the oath of office at the Oregon Capitol Monday. Anna Scharf is a Republican and will represent House District 23, which includes parts of Polk, Benton, Marion and Yamhill Counties. Scharf was appointed by commissioners in those counties to replace fellow Republican Mike Nearman, who was expelled from the Legislature last month for allowing violent demonstrators into the Capitol building.www.klcc.org
