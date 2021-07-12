Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yamhill, OR

Anna Scharf Takes Oath Of Office As Mike Nearman’s Replacement

klcc.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon’s newest state representative took the oath of office at the Oregon Capitol Monday. Anna Scharf is a Republican and will represent House District 23, which includes parts of Polk, Benton, Marion and Yamhill Counties. Scharf was appointed by commissioners in those counties to replace fellow Republican Mike Nearman, who was expelled from the Legislature last month for allowing violent demonstrators into the Capitol building.

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yamhill, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Marion, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Oath Of Office#Republican#Oregonians#Oregon House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy