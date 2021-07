In Lisa Taddeo's debut novel, Joan lugs with her generations of sexual trauma and a generalized mood to kill on a trip from New York to California. She wants to infiltrate a life she saw on the cover of a magazine a while back, and so she makes tracks for a studio run by a famous yogi. Joan's trip was sparked when her lover shot himself in a restaurant near the table where she was on a date with a different lover, one she preferred. The trip included a fling with a man named John Ford, just because he had the same name as the director of old Westerns and securing an apartment in a little community that includes a famous hip-hop star, a good-looking dude in a yurt, and an elderly man who sometimes cannot tell Joan apart from his late wife.