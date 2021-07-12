Cancel
Inflammatory aging clock predicts immunological decline, frailty and age-associated diseases

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're as old as your immune system. Investigators at the Stanford University School of Medicine and the Buck Institute for Research on Aging have built an inflammatory-aging clock that's more accurate than the number of candles on your birthday cake in predicting how strong your immune system is, how soon you'll become frail or whether you have unseen cardiovascular problems that could become clinical headaches a few years down the road.

