Smith (3-7) allowed five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings, picking up the loss to the Cubs on Sunday. All three hits allowed were home runs, which shouldn't come as a surprise, as the left-hander has served up 13 homers in 54 innings as a starter in 2021. Saturday's outing was essentially a microcosm of his career as a starter: he misses bats, walks too many, and gives up long balls. Since rejoining the rotation early June, Smith is 1-6 with a 5.67 ERA, 10.6 K/9, 4.9 BB/9 and 2.2 HR/9 over 46 innings, spanning nine starts. He's next lined up to pitch Sunday at home against the Dodgers.