I met my partner on Tinder. I hate online dating, but I resigned myself to it at the beginning of the pandemic because, well, what’s a they to do? Frankly, I was about to delete the infernal app, but he swooped in like some kind of queer Romeo just in the nick of time and now we’re strategizing about how to spend the rest of our lives being gay and fighting injustice together. We thought our case was the norm now, since word around the big gay campfire is that most queer couples — and a lot of straight ones — meet on apps now. But it turns out that’s not entirely true. According to a new study, most couples actually start out as friends.