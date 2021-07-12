Special Weather Statement issued for Emanuel, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Toombs, Treutlen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emanuel; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TOOMBS...NORTHEASTERN WHEELER EMANUEL...TREUTLEN...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM EDT At 732 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Swainsboro to Mount Vernon and Uvalde, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Swainsboro, Lyons, Soperton, Mount Vernon, Vidalia, Twin City, Glenwood, Adrian, Uvalda, Stillmore, Oak Park, Ailey, Higgston, Garfield, Santa Claus, Alston, Nunez, Tarrytown, Kite and Ohoopee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH