Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emanuel County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Emanuel, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Toombs, Treutlen by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emanuel; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TOOMBS...NORTHEASTERN WHEELER EMANUEL...TREUTLEN...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM EDT At 732 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Swainsboro to Mount Vernon and Uvalde, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Swainsboro, Lyons, Soperton, Mount Vernon, Vidalia, Twin City, Glenwood, Adrian, Uvalda, Stillmore, Oak Park, Ailey, Higgston, Garfield, Santa Claus, Alston, Nunez, Tarrytown, Kite and Ohoopee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarrytown, GA
County
Emanuel County, GA
County
Wheeler County, GA
City
Soperton, GA
City
Garfield, GA
County
Treutlen County, GA
City
Alston, GA
City
Swainsboro, GA
City
Stillmore, GA
City
Vidalia, GA
City
Ailey, GA
City
Nunez, GA
County
Montgomery County, GA
County
Toombs County, GA
County
Laurens County, GA
City
Oak Park, GA
County
Johnson County, GA
City
Glenwood, GA
City
Mount Vernon, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Treutlen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy