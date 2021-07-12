Tornado Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 736 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Springfield, or near Troy, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Wetona around 740 PM EDT. Burlington and East Smithfield around 750 PM EDT. Towanda, Ulster and North Towanda around 800 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN