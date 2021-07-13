A$AP Rocky Named Artistic Director of Pacsun: Here's What to Expect From the Partnership

RiRi looked like an off-duty model while out in NYC this week. See the pics. Rihanna offered a masterclass in street style while out in New York this week. The Fenty Beauty mogul, 33, visited boyfriend A$AP Rocky at an office space in the city on June 29 and rocked a stylish look: a white shirt with matching white shorts and white heels, finished with an oversized light gray blazer. The singer finished the look with a baseball cap and a red lip, looking like an off-duty model rocking her best street style attire.