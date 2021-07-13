Cancel
A$AP Rocky Named Artistic Director of Pacsun: Here's What to Expect From the Partnership

By Tim Chan
Billboard
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. A$AP Rocky has been announced as the first-ever Guest Artistic Director for SoCal surf and lifestyle brand Pacsun. As part of the new partnership, launched in collaboration with Rocky's A$AP Worldwide, the rapper and fashion icon will oversee designer collaborations, brand campaigns and in-store activations on Pacsun.com and in both the Pacsun downtown Los Angeles store and its New York store in Soho.

