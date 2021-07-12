Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Is Rev Run Really A Reverend?

By Bernadette Giacomazzo
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although you may not know the name "Joseph Simmons," there's a good chance you know his alter ego of "Run." Under that moniker, he's one-half of the legendary rap duo Run-DMC. Their version of the classic Aerosmith song "Walk This Way" jettisoned hip hop into the mainstream and was a super-smash hit video for a then-fledgling MTV. And as he told NPR, his meteoric rise to fame wasn't what most people think it was. "When I finished that rhyme, in my heart, like I said, the pen was taking over. I couldn't, it was almost like I wasn't writing. Sometimes stars line up or whatever it is, it just fell in place," he said.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reverend#Mtv#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Mady Gosselin Reveals Disturbing News About Family Drama

It’s hard to believe that another large family came before the Busbys of OutDaughtered. Jon & Kate Plus 8 features Jon and Kate Gosselin, their twin daughters, and their sextuplets. The series airs for 11 Seasons. Eventually, Jon and Kate go through a nasty divorce. Somehow, Kate ends up with her own show, Kate Plus 8. More recently, she stars in Kate Plus Date. Keep reading to find out what this had to do with Mady receiving death threats.
Pottstown, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

2021 Montco Millennial Superstar: Reverend Khristi Adams

Reverend Khristi Adams is the Dean of Spiritual Life & Equity and an instructor of Religious Studies at The Hill School in Pottstown. She is a speaker, youth advocate, and ordained Baptist minister, as well as an author. She recently published Parable of the Brown Girl which was released right before the pandemic in February 2020.
ReligionNew Pittsburgh Courier

Instant Inspiration with Rev. A. Marie Walker

“The fool hath said in his heart, There is NO GOD. Corrupt are they, and have done abominable iniquity; there is none that doeth good. God looked down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there were any that did understand, that seek God.”. – Psalm 53:1-2...
ReligionPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

Back on track by Rev. Elizabeth Rowley

Is your commitment to the unfolding vision of your life greater than your resistance? It takes discipline to follow through and keep your commitments. For many, the word discipline carries a negative charge and gets pushed aside or avoided. However, consider another word for discipline is practice, and another word for commitment is promise. Thus, you can perceive self-discipline as the opportunity to practice your promises – the promises you made to yourself – God within you. When you keep the promises you made to yourself, you feel a sense of accomplishment because you have kept your word and are in integrity, with dignity, elegance, passion, and deep contentment.
Religiondaytonatimes.com

A rabbi, a priest and a reverend offer perspectives on cannabis use

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. Use of the cannabis plant as an herbal remedy and psychoactive drug was documented by ancient civilizations, but whether it was mentioned in the Bible has been a matter of speculation and religious perspective.
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Solar Panel: Reverend Jon Bloom preaching the Point God gospel

Prep for Game 5 of the Finals with us, along with @jonbloom. Follow the Suns Solar Panel crew on Twitter @SunsSolarPanel, @Espo, @DaveKingNBA and @Saul_Bookman. Dave has media access to all the Suns games, practices, press conferences for Bright Side and Solar Panel, while Espo brings his insights as a former Suns employee for half decade who still has his connections. Saul covers all Arizona sports for Fox Sports Arizona as a producer and personality on digital media.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jill & Derick Dillard Share Exciting Life Update

Duggar fans know that Jill’s husband Derick Dillard has been in law school. Throughout his time in school, the couple has shared several updates, keeping fans in the loop. They talked about the ups and downs, explaining how stressful it was at times. Not only was it difficult for Derick because of his tests and assignments, but it was also a tricky time for Jill. The pair shares two sons, Israel and Samuel, so they kept Jill busy while Derick was swamped with work.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy