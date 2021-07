The Scooby-Doo franchise has been around for years and has existed in both animated and live-action forms. But after multiple iterations of Mystery Inc. over the years, the latest one is getting some fans quite worked up, and the backlash was aimed at Mindy Kaling, who will be voicing Velma Dinkley on the new spinoff. Now, the actress is opening up about her feelings about the recent response to her casting.