Check out these beautiful iPhone wallpapers inspired by the 7th generation iPod nano

By Parker Ortolani
9to5Mac
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasic Apple Guy has just released a collection of beautiful new wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and the Mac inspired by one of the designs included with the 7th generation iPod nano. The 7th generation iPod nano was originally released in 2012 and saw two very small refreshes over the course of its life. The new wallpapers come in 13 different varieties representing colors from 2012, 2013, and 2015.

