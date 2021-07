NEWARK – Students enrolling at Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) this autumn and beyond will find more flexibility in course-delivery options than ever before. The health and well-being of students, faculty and staff have been COTC's foremost priorities during the pandemic. Now, with COVID-19 protocols easing and only unvaccinated individuals required to wear masks and distance indoors on campus, the college prepares to welcome more students back to its four campus locations for in-person classes and labs when the autumn semester begins Aug. 25. But the return of more on-campus classes is only part of COTC's plan to meet student needs.