ECM PADRES REPORT: MLB DRAFT 2021 EDITION - DAY TWO

Coming into the 2021 Draft, Troy Melton was the only ranked Aztec according to MLB Pipeline. He is the #132 ranked prospect and remains undrafted after 282 selections. While we wait to see if Melton is drafted, two of his teammates did hear their name called. Mike Jarvis was selected with the first pick of the sixth round, 163rd overall, by the Pittsburg Pirates. The Pirates had their eye on SDSU’s talent when they selected Wyatt Hendrie in the next round with the 193rd overall pick.