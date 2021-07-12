Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Top GOP Senator Demands Answers From Biden Nominee Over Her Involvement In Tree Spiking Case

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ueAV_0auskbji00

Andrew Kerr

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the number three ranking Republican in the Senate, sent a lengthy letter to President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management on Saturday demanding answers to questions about her involvement in a 1989 tree-spiking incident.

Barrasso demanded the nominee, Tracy Stone-Manning, provide answers to 39-pages worth of questions about her involvement in the eco-terrorism incident in addition to questions about a favorable loan she had received in 2008 from a wealthy Montana land developer while working as a staffer for Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana.

Barrasso said in his letter that Stone-Manning has yet to provide answers to written questions the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee had sent to her on June 10. He demanded Stone-Manning provide answers to those questions and the 39-pages worth of additional questions he sent her on Saturday by no later than the afternoon of July 15.

Stone-Manning’s involvement in the 1989 tree-spiking incident has placed her nomination to lead the Bureau of Land Management in turmoil. Multiple Republican senators and a prominent conservation group have come out against her nomination due to the role she played in the incident.

The Daily Caller News Foundation first reported the contents of an anonymous and threatening letter Stone-Manning sent to the Forest Service in 1989 on behalf of her former roommate and friend warning that a local forest in Idaho had been sabotaged with tree spikes, a tactic that has been widely reported as an eco-terrorism tactic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gX60p_0auskbji00
The anonymous letter Tracy Stone-Manning told a federal court she sent to the Forest Service in 1989 on behalf of John Blount.

Stone-Manning received legal immunity to testify in a 1993 criminal trial that she mailed the anonymous letter. Her testimony led to the conviction of the two individuals responsible for spiking the trees.

Stone-Manning told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in writing in May that she had never been the subject of a federal criminal investigation, but numerous news reports, accounts of federal law enforcement officials and statements from Stone-Manning herself at the time of the incident and subsequent criminal trial strongly suggest she was a target of the federal government’s investigation into the matter.

An unidentified retired federal law enforcement official reportedly told E&E News in late June that Stone-Manning was considered a target of the investigation during its initial stages, and that her alleged initial refusal to cooperate with law enforcement officials set the investigation back by many years.

NBC News reporter Josh Lederman said Friday that an unidentified Biden official described Stone-Manning’s nomination as a “massive vetting failure” by the administration.

However, the White House has remained publicly supportive of Stone-Manning’s nomination despite the blowback.

“Tracy Stone-Manning is a dedicated public servant who has years of experience and a proven track record of finding solutions and common ground when it comes to our public lands and waters. She is exceptionally qualified to be the next Director of the Bureau of Land Management,” a White House official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A committee vote on Stone-Manning’s nomination has yet to be scheduled.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

ICYMI:

Comments / 3

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Senators#News Reporter#Gop#Democratic#The Forest Service#E E News#Nbc News#The White House#Icymi#Rnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Trump On Report From Fulton County Georgia

The news coming out of Georgia is beyond incredible. The hand recount in Fulton County was a total fraud! They stuffed the ballot box—and got caught. We will lose our Country if this is allowed to stand. According to the just-released report from Garland Favorito and the highly respected Voter...
Presidential Electiondillontribune.com

Democrats back Biden U.S. lands pick assailed by Republicans

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – A bitterly divided U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast governmentowned lands in the West, as Democrats united behind a nominee whose credibility was assailed by Republicans over her links to a 1989 environmental sabotage case. The 10-10 tie in...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Senate must reject David Chipman, Biden’s anti-gun ATF nominee

Like many others from rural America, firearms are a part of my daily life. I am an avid hunter, sportsman, competitive shooter, and reloader. Far beyond a hobby or even passion, firearms are a part of our national heritage. We use them to hunt, protect livestock, and provide peace of mind when law enforcement may be miles away.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Gun politics scrambles Democrats’ efforts to confirm Biden’s ATF nominee and craft background checks deal

CNN — Top Democrats are quietly moving to lock down support for President Joe Biden’s imperiled nominee to head a key agency overseeing firearms – while also struggling to find consensus on a slimmed-down bill to expand background checks for gun sales – the latest example of how the politics of gun control remains a divisive subject in the narrowly divided Congress.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Lead investigator of ecoterrorist plot involving Biden nominee says she was the 'nastiest of the suspects'

The lead Forest Service investigator of the ecoterrorist plot involving President Biden's Bureau of Land Management (BLM) director nominee sent a letter to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Wednesday pushing back against Tracy Stone-Manning's testimony. Mark Merkley, a retired criminal investigator for the U.S.D.A. Forest Service with over...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

GOP vows to halt Biden judicial appointments if it retakes Senate

Top Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee will pump the brakes to President Biden’s spree of federal judicial appointments should they retake the majority in 2022, several told The Post. “If Republicans take back the Senate, I’ll continue that fight to prevent activists from being confirmed while pursuing Constitutionalists for...

Comments / 3

Community Policy