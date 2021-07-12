Cancel
Simone Biles Could Leave Tokyo With 6 More Olympic Medals — Here's When to Watch

By Emily Weaver
Cover picture for the article

In less than a month, Simone Biles will be leading the four-person US women's gymnastics team to what could be Team USA's third straight Olympic gold. Individually, Biles — who has already racked up an impressive number of Olympic medals — could tie or break the record for the most gold medals won by a single gymnast in the history of the Olympics. (She's already the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history, but who's counting?) Suffice to say, she's an athlete you're definitely going to want to keep an eye on in Tokyo. Check out her full schedule below.

