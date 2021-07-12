Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire'

antiMUSIC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Church references Guns N' Roses' classic hit "Paradise City" and Elvis Presley's classic "All Shook Up", in his new radio single "Heart On Fire", which comes from his recently released "Heart & Soul" trilogy. The nostalgic track was penned by Church and also appears to reference Don McLean's signature...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Eric Church
Person
Don Mclean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart On#Roses#Eric Church Lighting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musiccountry1037fm.com

Eric Church’s Debut ‘Sinners Like Me’ Album Released 15 Years Ago

Eric Church’s debut album Sinners Like Me was released 15 years ago today (7/18) in 2006. The collection featured such signature songs as “Guys Like Me,” “How ‘Bout You,” “These Boots,” “Pledge Allegiance to The Hag” and “Lightning.” Eric co-wrote all 12 songs on the record; the songs were all based on his own experiences.
Music973rivercountry.com

Eric Church Explains the Heart of Heart & Soul

Earlier this year Eric Church released a trio of albums that has already produced a Grammy nominated hit, and a number-one song. But it’s his latest single at country radio that had the biggest impact on the Heart & Soul project, as it was the track that got the whole thing rolling.
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Eric Church’s ‘Sinners Like Me': All the Songs, Ranked

Before 2006, there was no Eric Church in country music. Take a listen to 2006's Sinners Like Me, however, and it's hard to imagine the genre without him. Church was Church from the very beginning. Even on his debut album, he wrote or co-wrote every song, swinging between rockin' anthems and straightforward country melodies. Each song on Sinners Like Me is a clear-eyed, honest look at everything from hard work to small towns, being stubborn to learning from experience, heartache to drinking plenty of beer. As always, the melodies are tight and the musicality and instrumentation are a level ahead of everyone else.
Musicwbwn.com

Eric Church Celebrates 10 Years of Chief by Sharing He’s Not the Only Chief

It was this week in 2011 Eric Church released his game changing album Chief. The project shared his nickname and a look that Eric developed through performing on stage. When it comes to the “look” – Eric says it started with contacts that would not stay in, “We have been playing a lot of little bars and clubs and honkytonks where the lights are about a foot from your face. And I wore contacts, where this all started, the initial inception was, my contacts would fall out, pop out on stage, and I would be blind for half the show, so I started wearing sunglasses, then I put on a hat to stop the sweat and it just became this thing, and we got in bigger venues, I tried to adjust that, but people in the crowds would have on hats and sunglasses and wouldn’t let me adjust that, so it just became this thing naturally. So, that was show time, it was kind of my uniform.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Eric Church’s Album ‘Chief’ Turns 10: Celebrating the Triple Platinum Album

Eric Church made his way into the country scene in 2006 with Sinners Like Me. The album produced four singles. Three of those hit the top twenty. Church came back again in 2009 with Carolina which produced his top-10 single. Then, in 2011, Mr. Misunderstood really hit his stride. Ten years ago today, he dropped Chief. It was his first album to debut at number-one on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts. Additionally, it produced his first two chart-topping singles.
Musicsouthernillinoisnow.com

On 10th anniversary of ‘Chief,’ Eric Church shares the sentimental story behind the album’s name

To commemorate this month’s 10th anniversary of his breakthrough album, Chief, Eric Church is reflecting on the personal meaning behind the title. Eric reveals that he earned the nickname “chief” while on tour. After frequently losing his contact lenses on stage, the singer started wearing sunglasses instead, accompanied by a hat to stop the sweat from pouring onto his face. Thus, the look on the album’s cover was born.
Selinsgrove, PABLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch STEVEN ADLER Perform GUNS N' ROSES Classics In Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

Video footage of Steven Adler's entire July 10 performance at Susquehanna Valley Event Center in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania can be seen below. Joining the former GUNS N' ROSES drummer in his group are Ariel Kamin, the singer of Argentinian GN'R tribute band SON OF A GUN, plus guitarists Michael Thomas and Alistair James, and bassist Todd Kerns (filling in for Tanya O Callaghan).
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
YogaHello Magazine

Shania Twain looks incredibly youthful in skin-tight jeans in waterfront photo

Shania Twain delighted fans over the weekend after taking a trip down memory lane on social media. The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share some incredible throwback photos of herself sailing on a boat on the water. The mother-of-one looked stylish dressed in a pink shirt teamed with jeans...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz Revealed He Went To Rehab Before Being Fired from the Show

Everyone knows Frank Fritz from his time on American Pickers, but not everyone knows the backstory behind why he was fired from the show. Frank Fritz starred alongside Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. The two would travel around the country, looking to buy up old antiques and collectibles to resell them. However, earlier this month, The History Channel announced that Fritz was no longer going to be involved in the show. That left many fans to question what was going on.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Devastating News About Mom, Still Grateful For Progress

Snoop Dogg has shared some devastating news over the weekend. His mother, Beverly Tate, remains in the hospital amid a health battle. In an Instagram post, the 49-year-old shared on Sunday, "Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting."
MusicNME

Nina Nesbitt gets acrobatic in video for new single ‘Summer Fling’

Nina Nesbitt has shared a brand new single called ‘Summer Fling’ – you can watch the song’s video below. The Scottish singer-songwriter’s latest track is her first solo release since 2019’s ‘The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change’ album, and marks the next chapter in her career rebirth.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Joey Jordison, Slipknot Co-Founder and Drummer, Dies at 46

Joey Jordison, co-founder and original drummer of the aggressive hard rock band Slipknot, has died, according to a statement from his family. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, although the statement says he died “peacefully in his sleep.” He was 46. “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46,” the statement reads. “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart...
CelebritiesIn Style

Ariana Grande's Crescent Moon Bustier Is Out of This World

Newlywed Ariana Grande may have overshadowed her latest gig with her nuptials, but fans of the superstar singer and reality TV die-hards will remember that she'll be appearing on The Voice this season as a judge/coach/inevitable winner. In a new behind-the-scenes peek at the promo involved in bringing a Grammy Award-winning star into the fold of an already-established group, Grande showed that she's not about to blend in. Instead, she's shining bright — literally — wearing a shimmering, rhinestone-embellished bustier with crescent moon-shaped cups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy