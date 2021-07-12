Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire'

It was this week in 2011 Eric Church released his game changing album Chief. The project shared his nickname and a look that Eric developed through performing on stage. When it comes to the “look” – Eric says it started with contacts that would not stay in, “We have been playing a lot of little bars and clubs and honkytonks where the lights are about a foot from your face. And I wore contacts, where this all started, the initial inception was, my contacts would fall out, pop out on stage, and I would be blind for half the show, so I started wearing sunglasses, then I put on a hat to stop the sweat and it just became this thing, and we got in bigger venues, I tried to adjust that, but people in the crowds would have on hats and sunglasses and wouldn’t let me adjust that, so it just became this thing naturally. So, that was show time, it was kind of my uniform.”