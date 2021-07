It seemed so simple: all we had to do was get vaccinated and live music would return. We’d go to shows feeling free and easy, jubilant with our fellow formerly cooped up concertgoers, bathing in the power of live music, FINALLY, reveling in the togetherness of it. For months the anticipation has been building as vaccination ramped up and tour announcements rolled out, one after the next, so many it felt overwhelming! An embarrassment of riches. Roaring ’20s, here we come!