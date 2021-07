Labour MP Apsana Begum has been cleared of fraud charges in a court case in London.The Poplar and Limehouse MP faced three counts of dishonestly failing to disclose information relating to a council housing application between 2013 and 2016.Ms Begum, 31, collapsed and wept in the dock as jurors found her not guilty of all three charges.During the trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, she told how she had fled her family home in 2013 after an argument during which her brother claimed she was “possessed”, leading her to fear honour-based violence.Speaking after her acquittal, she described herself as a survivor...