When I hop on the phone to speak with Kansas City blues guitarist and singer Samantha Fish, she is dealing with a crisis. She and her band are supposed to be in Portland for a show the next day but Southwest just canceled their flight and Fish is doing a mad scramble to figure out how the hell they’re going to make it there. That said, she’s happy to take a break to discuss the pre-pandemic release of her Kill or Be Kind album, the impending release of her next album, Faster, in September, and the nature of returning to the road.