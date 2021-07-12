Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, IN

Hamilton County addresses areas with low vaccination rates

Posted by 
WTHR
WTHR
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KKF4_0ausjblv00

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — With the delta variant spreading, health officials say it's more important now than ever to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That's even in places where the overall vaccination rate is high, such as Hamilton County, where restrictions and mask requirements were lifted a few months ago.

"We've not see any major increase in daily rates of COVID or anything like that, so I think we're doing really well," said Chris Walker with the Hamilton County Health Department.

In fact, Walker noted Hamilton County has the highest percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Indiana at just shy of 69%.

But he also pointed out sharp disparities based on zip code with State Road 32 — the clear dividing line. He said those who live south of the road have the highest vaccination rates. One zip code in Westfield is at 90% vaccinated.

But north of SR 32 is a different story. Data shows Atlanta has the lowest vaccination rate at 39%, followed by Sheridan at 45% and Arcadia at 46%. All are primarily rural areas.

"One thing we have to look at is where the vaccine clinics are," Walker said.

While Hamilton County has 50 clinics, Walker said just two are north of SR 32.

That's why the health department is opening a pop-up clinic at Sheridan High School Tuesday. It comes amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 variants and continuing resistance among some to get vaccinated.

"We are seeing the delta variant is much more contagious," Walker said. "So we're really encouraging those not vaccinated yet to have that discussion with their primary care provider if they need to and determine what's right for them and hopefully get vaccinated."

Denise Evans is among those not about to be swayed.

"Yes, I'm opposed to getting a shot because I don't trust new and experimental drugs," Evans said. "I would rather have COVID-19 versus reactions from the shot."

But Atlanta resident Nick Lynch said he had no qualms about getting vaccinated.

"I didn't want to get sick or get my grandkids or nobody else sick," Lynch said. "I just wish people would get and get it over with and let's get moving."

There is no registration for the Sheridan clinic. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, which requires two doses. The clinic will be open during the following dates and times:

  • Tuesday, July 13 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 15 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 20 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 22 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Second doses will be scheduled at Sheridan High School the weeks of Aug. 3 and Aug. 10.

Comments / 0

WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Atlanta, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
Sheridan, IN
State
Indiana State
Hamilton County, IN
Health
County
Hamilton County, IN
City
Arcadia, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Government
City
Westfield, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Road 32#Sheridan High School#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Avon, INPosted by
WTHR

Avon Schools Police Department officer awarded for exceptional service

AVON, Ind. — An Avon police officer was recognized Monday at the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) for his exceptional service. School Resource Officer Terance Smith was honored July 12 at a ceremony in Orlando, Florida. Smith won the award in the organization's fifth region, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Gennesaret RV clinic back to helping homeless after more than a year away

INDIANAPOLIS — It's taken a lot of hard work but Gennesaret's mobile doctor's office is ready to hit the streets again. “There’s a lot of homeless in Indianapolis in areas that some people don’t even know about, so it’s our goal to take it and create the biggest community outreach that we can," said Notre Dame student Kyle McAvoy, who is behind the RV's resurrection.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

School districts making local decisions on mask policies

INDIANAPOLIS — Across Indiana, school districts are adopting mask policies for the new school year with classes just a couple weeks away in some places. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control announced that students and teachers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a mask.
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Lawsuit seeks $150M from Indiana online schools fraud claims

INDIANAPOLIS — The leaders of two now-closed Indiana online charter schools are accused in a new lawsuit of defrauding the state of more than $150 million by padding their student enrollments and inappropriately paying money to a web of related businesses. The lawsuit announced Monday by the Indiana attorney general's...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Indy leaders pass $3 million proposal to help reduce violent crime

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders, in search of solutions to the recent spike in deadly shootings, have adopted a proposal that dedicates $3 million to preventing violence throughout the area. The Indianapolis City-County Council met Monday night to vote on the proposal. During their meeting, police say three more people were...
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, July 9, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

After pandemic cancellation, IBE Summer Celebration is back

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration, cancelled last year because of the pandemic, is underway. The two-week celebration kicked off Thursday with an ecumenical service, held this year at Grace Apostolic Church. "We're back," said IBE's Bryan Kelley. "Not full steam in terms of events, but we are...
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Indiana delays unemployment benefits despite judge's ruling

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the lawsuit. Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development said Wednesday that it still hasn’t decided how to continue payment of federal unemployment benefits more than a week after a judge ruled that the state must restart the extra $300 weekly payments to unemployed workers.
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Delta variant has become dominant strain in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Delta variant is in Indiana. The Fishers Health Department said the Delta variant has become the dominant strain in Indiana. Even the mere presence of the variant gives reason for increased awareness. "It was been confirmed in Indiana and I tell you people should be concerned," said...
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Hoosier couple wins $1M in Kroger giveaway encouraging vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS — Mike and Melissa McCalip are now millionaires after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at Kroger. Kroger Health presented the couple with a $1 million check Wednesday at the same Franklin Township store on Southport Road where Mike got vaccinated and entered his name in the drawing. According to Kroger,...
Mental HealthPosted by
WTHR

Free substance use disorder residential treatment program expands to keep up with demand

Indiana's Commission to Combat Drug Abuse says there's been a steep rise in substance abuse disorder across the state. “In the last year, we’ve seen a 60 percent increase in naloxone from EMS and a 50 percent increase in overdoses in our emergency departments,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement and chairman of the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse.
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State reports 4,617 more fully vaccinated, 16 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Youth group digs deeper into factors causing Indy’s gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — The city’s increase in gun violence is no secret, especially after the holiday weekend. Three of the recent shootings happening in busy, public places. On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Youth Commission released a statement regarding recent violence in Indianapolis, expressing condolences for the families affected and offering a deeper perspective on the violence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy