[email protected] | Mattel Announces First Con Exclusive WWE Sgt. Slaughter

Mattel Announces First Con Exclusive WWE Sgt. Slaughter
San Diego Comic-Con’s At Home virtual event is almost here, and we’re excited to share all of Mattel’s new 2021 product launches this week! As we approach closer to the event news of exclusive are being announced and we are here to inform you of all the info. Mattel today has begun to share its first of new announcements each day this week through Friday, July 16. All of the products being announced for San Diego Comic-Con’s At Home this week will be for sale on Mattel Creations, the company’s collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, on Thursday, July 22 at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST.lrmonline.com
