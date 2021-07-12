Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kilgore, TX

Police: Man on bicycle dies after struck by tractor-trailer in Kilgore

By From staff reports
Longview News-Journal
 15 days ago

Police are investigating after a man on a bicycle was killed Monday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Kilgore. Officers responded after 911 calls at around 10:20 a.m. about a wreck on Texas 42 South near the private entrance to Brookshires, Kilgore police said in an afternoon post on the department’s Facebook page. A preliminary investigation shows the bicyclist had entered the roadway as the tractor-trailer was headed south.

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Kilgore, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Kilgore, TX
Traffic
City
Kilgore, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bike#Tractor#Traffic Accident#First Responders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Facebook
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy