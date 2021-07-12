Police: Man on bicycle dies after struck by tractor-trailer in Kilgore

Police are investigating after a man on a bicycle was killed Monday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Kilgore. Officers responded after 911 calls at around 10:20 a.m. about a wreck on Texas 42 South near the private entrance to Brookshires, Kilgore police said in an afternoon post on the department’s Facebook page. A preliminary investigation shows the bicyclist had entered the roadway as the tractor-trailer was headed south.