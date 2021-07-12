Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

7 people shot, 4 dead after another violent weekend in Memphis

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040o9P_0ausjNbr00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since Friday, seven people have been shot and four died from their injuries across Memphis.

It moves the city another step closer to breaking the record number of homicides we saw last year.

“Everything is so accessible. It’s so easy to get guns, it’s so easy to retaliate, so easy for people to move in disregard,” said Katrina Ester, Memphis resident.

Ester, a mother of three, said she’s beginning to feel numb to the violent crimes across Memphis.

”I’m not going to say I’m used to it, but our judicial system is not set up for criminals to think they’re going to be punished for what they do,” said Ester.

Over the weekend, at least seven people were shot across Memphis. Of that number four died from their injuries.

“With everything so violent, it’s uncomfortable going out, but we have to get back to normal,” said Jabril Ivory, Memphis resident.

Friday, a woman was shot while driving through Orange Mound. And overnight an 18-year-old was killed over five dollars, according to police.

So far this year there have been 140 murders in Memphis compared to 127 at the same time last year.

“If we can make more mental health available to people, make it normal, we can help people get over the aggression we’re seeing,” said Ivory.

So far this year, at least 10 children have been killed because of gun violence, most recently a little boy who died on Independence Day.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 16

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
51K+
Followers
56K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Orange Mound#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

TBI searching for missing 15-year-old boy

TENNESSEE — Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for a missing teen boy. TBI officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for Keith Griffith, 15. Griffith is missing from Claiborne County and has a known medical condition, TBI said. If you see him, contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s...
Texas StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 dead after chemical leak at Texas facility

LA PORTE, Texas — Two people died and at least four others were injured Tuesday after a reported chemical leak at a Texas facility, officials confirmed. According to city officials, the incident occurred at the LyondellBasell plant in La Porte at about 7:30 p.m. CDT, KTRK reported. Officials said an...

Comments / 16

Community Policy