7 people shot, 4 dead after another violent weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since Friday, seven people have been shot and four died from their injuries across Memphis.

It moves the city another step closer to breaking the record number of homicides we saw last year.

“Everything is so accessible. It’s so easy to get guns, it’s so easy to retaliate, so easy for people to move in disregard,” said Katrina Ester, Memphis resident.

Ester, a mother of three, said she’s beginning to feel numb to the violent crimes across Memphis.

”I’m not going to say I’m used to it, but our judicial system is not set up for criminals to think they’re going to be punished for what they do,” said Ester.

Over the weekend, at least seven people were shot across Memphis. Of that number four died from their injuries.

“With everything so violent, it’s uncomfortable going out, but we have to get back to normal,” said Jabril Ivory, Memphis resident.

Friday, a woman was shot while driving through Orange Mound. And overnight an 18-year-old was killed over five dollars, according to police.

So far this year there have been 140 murders in Memphis compared to 127 at the same time last year.

“If we can make more mental health available to people, make it normal, we can help people get over the aggression we’re seeing,” said Ivory.

So far this year, at least 10 children have been killed because of gun violence, most recently a little boy who died on Independence Day.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

©2021 Cox Media Group