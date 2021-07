In response to the July 14 guest column “Opinion: Building a new Columbia River bridge on a foundation of equity”: The Interstate Bridge Replacement project should not move forward unless it provides good-paying jobs for our community and an opportunity to build a strong, inclusive workforce. To achieve that goal, the project should tap the talents of communities that have been pushed to the margins of our economy for too long. One of the most economically marginalized communities is workers with disabilities and disability-owned businesses.