Here’s a Secret: Build Businesses for Black Women, First.
In the post-COVID era, business leaders, myself included, are being asked to reconsider our workplaces against the “new normal.” In 2021, this should mean not just the physical spaces that house our employees but also the intangible ways in which companies are houses for our workers. Our workplaces are not homes. But, often companies use the language of home in an effort to strengthen bonds with employees and create fidelity to a corporation. This language is often at odds with the experiences of many employees. In fact, outside of a cis-white-largely male experience, our workplaces often not only lack a sense of home but are inhospitable.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0