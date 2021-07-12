Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Boy, 18, who is arrested for hacking into high school's yearbook, attributing Adolf Hitler quote to George Floyd and putting it beneath photo of classmate

By Associated Press, Sandra Salathe For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Ta9_0ausiBuW00
Hollister Tryon, 18, (pictured) has been charged with computer crimes after police say he hacked into his school's database and referenced a quote from Adolf Hitler in a high school yearbook

A Connecticut teen has been charged with computer crimes after police say he hacked into his school's database and referenced a quote from Adolf Hitler in a high school yearbook.

Hollister Tryon, 18, was a student at Glastonbury High School, where the quote appeared in May beneath the photo of an unsuspecting classmate, police said.

It read, 'It is a quite special secret pleasure how the people around us fail to realize what is really happening to them.'

The quote was attributed in the yearbook to George Floyd, the Black man killed by Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin last May.

The quotes were discovered in May after the school began distributing the yearbooks.

The school later recalled the yearbooks to remove the offending quotes.

Police said Tyron was also responsible for another unauthorized yearbook entry, which referenced one of the Boston Marathon bombers and drug use.

In an email to the school community, Glastonbury principle, Dr. Nancy E. Bean said the school is 'saddened' and 'distressed' by the incident and condemns all acts of violence.

'Acts of bias, bullying, and cruelty are not acceptable at out school,' Bean wrote. 'We are committed to to ensuring all Glastonbury High School students feel safe and supported.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAGgu_0ausiBuW00
The quote appeared in May beneath the photo of an unsuspecting classmate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxXij_0ausiBuW00
The quote was attributed in the yearbook to George Floyd, the Black man killed by Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin last June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biWxF_0ausiBuW00
Tryon was a student at Glastonbury High School (pictured), where the quote appeared in May beneath the photo of an unsuspecting classmate, police said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4Jy0_0ausiBuW00
In an email to the school community, Glastonbury principle, Dr. Nancy E. Bean said the school is 'saddened' and 'distressed' by the incident and condemns all acts of violence

Bean said the school suspended yearbook distribution and has collected all yearbooks handed out to the senior students.

Tryon was also barred from attending his graduation ceremony, and faces two counts of third-degree computer crime and is due in court on August 6.

He is accused of unlawfully accessing a computer database students used to submit their yearbook quotes, changing the two students' quotes prior to publication of the yearbook in October 2020.

His bond was set at $5,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TG5HT_0ausiBuW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNcry_0ausiBuW00

Comments / 7

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

215K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Glastonbury High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
MusicPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Beachgoer smashes Black teen’s teeth with bike lock in hate-fueled attack

A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for assaulting a Black 18-year-old last year in a hate-fueled attack. The incident involving Lee Mouat, 43, and the victim occurred in June 2020 at Sterling State Park in Monroe. Witnesses said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens, including the victim, for listening to music at the beach, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Public Safetythecut.com

Look Who’s Being Charged With a Hate Crime

Earlier this year, Miya Ponsetto earned herself the nickname “Soho Karen,” after a video showed her attacking a Black teenager, throwing him to the ground, and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone. While I, too, was hoping to never hear from this woman — who has referred to herself as a “22-year-old girl” — ever again, I have a bit of satisfying news: Ponsetto has been charged with a hate crime for the alleged physical assault and false accusation.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police officer held after body of teenage son found in wall of home

A police officer in Baltimore, Maryland, has been arrested after the body of his teenage stepson was found inside a wall of the family’s home, according to reports.Officers were allegedly called to the house on Tuesday because of a custody dispute with the teenager’s mother, who was waiting outside to collect her 15-year-old son, Dasan Jones.CBS Baltimore reported on Thursday that Eric Banks Jr, 34, had allowed officers to carry out a search of the family home when they discovered a white sheet hiding a hole in a wall.He allegedly told officers it was a hiding place for a gun,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

White man who said ‘Black lives don’t matter’ and beat Black teen with bike lock is jailed for five years

A Michigan man has been handed five years in prison for assaulting a Black teenager with a bike chain at a beach in Monroe and repeatedly using racial slurs as he did so, prosecutors announced.Lee Mouat, 43, of New Port had pleaded guilty in March to wilfully causing bodily injury to an 18-year-old because of his race.According to court documents, the incident took place at Sterling State Park on Lake Eerie in June 2020 when Mouat used multiple racial slurs while confronting a group of Black teenagers ostensibly for playing loud music.He yelled “N****** don’t belong on this beach” and...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Moment several cars pull over to intervene as Black woman is pulled over by police

A TikTok video went viral after it showed motorists pulling over to film and monitor an encounter between a Black woman and Missouri police.A string of cars stopped on the road near St Louis to ensure that the officers dealt with the woman appropriately, according to the TikTok user who filmed the incident.Multiple cars can be seen stopping in the road after a man riding with the woman was pulled out of the car by officers and she began screaming for help.No details were given in the video, which has more than 13,500 likes, about the police department involved in...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

White man, 29, is arrested after being caught on camera beating black teenager, 15, with a belt 'because he was swearing' while playing basketball with his cousins

A 29-year-old white man was arrested in Georgia after he was caught on camera beating a black teenager with a belt after supposedly becoming enraged that child was swearing while playing basketball in his aunt's front yard. Matt Martel has since been arrested on charges of assault, battery, cruelty to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

A woman has been arrested by Las Vegas police on hate crime, bias, and battery charges after allegedly punching a six-year-old Asian American boy and yelling racist abuse at his family. The Clark County Detention Center told AsAmNews that Shelly Hill is in custody after being detained on Saturday. The Korean American boy’s mother, who asked only to be identified by her TikTok username @uhmmajo, told AsAmNews that the incident occurred during the 4th of July weekend. “My husband was walking with my son, holding his hand,” she told the outlet. “I was with my two-year-old daughter pushing her...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police admit biracial teen who was tased and locked up for ten days for visiting his girlfriend did nothing wrong

Florida prosecutors will not go ahead with charges against a biracial 16-year-old boy who was tasered outside of his girlfriend’s house. Last month, surveillance footage showed Jack Rodeman being tasered by a police officer from the Florida Highway Patrol as he stood outside his girlfriend’s Fort Myers house waiting t be let in on 16 June. He was also held in a juvenile detention facility for ten days. Mr Rodeman had arranged to meet his girlfriend at the house, however, police officer George Smyrious believed he was a burglar as he had made a short cut through the property’s...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.

Comments / 7

Community Policy