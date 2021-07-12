Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escanaba, MI

Bay Bank new location under construction

By Grace Blair
WLUC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay Bank’s new Escanaba location is about three months from opening. The Delta County bank plans to open the new building mid-October. Construction began just before the COVID-19 pandemic but moved at a slower pace because of it. The bank says it is opening a new location because it was outgrowing the original building. The new building, located where Elmer’s Restaurant used to be, will allow the bank to continue growing.

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delta County, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Delta County, MI
Government
City
Gladstone, MI
Escanaba, MI
Government
City
Escanaba, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Rapid River, MI
Escanaba, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wluc#Bay Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy