Minnesota State

Tours of Minnesota State Capitol Return

By Jim Maurice
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 16 days ago
ST. PAUL -- Starting Monday, visitors can again go on free guided tours of the Minnesota State Capitol. The guided tours were shut down amid the pandemic. for us, it's been a long wait and it's great to see the building going back to the way it should be, has been for over 117 years, because this is the people's house and it's always good to have the people of Minnesota and visitors from all over the world coming to look at this beautiful capitol.

AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
