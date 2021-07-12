Selena Gomez Swimsuit Collab: See Her Collection with La’Mariette Inside!
Selena Gomez is a singer, actress, producer, makeup brand owner, and now, she’s adding another title to her resume: swimwear designer. The Rare Beauty founder recently launched her own collection of swimsuits in collaboration with her friend Theresa Marie Mingus’ brand, La’Mariette. The line delivers quality suits with amazing color, making it absolutely perfect for summer. Get more details below, including some stunning photos of Selena modeling the line!www.feelingthevibe.com
