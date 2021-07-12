How Adidas Is Changing The World Through Sustainable Fashion
Adidas is cleaning up the oceans and reducing pollution, one sneaker at a time. As more consumers turn to sustainable fashion, brands are being forced to be more environmentally conscious in order to keep up with the demand. Adidas is putting their money where their mouth is. In 2015, the mega sportswear brand began collaborating with non-profit environmental organization Parley for Oceans to upcycle plastic pollution into materials for their sneakers (via The Vou).www.thelist.com
