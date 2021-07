During an interview with Vogue Australia, published on Friday, July 16th, Billie Eilish opened up about what it's been like to grow up in the public eye. She told the magazine, “I said so many things then that I totally don't agree with now, or think the opposite thing. The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it's on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly.”