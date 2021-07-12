Thank you, Daily News

A long-time EarthSky editor, Eleanor Imster, is retiring on July 14, 2021. Eleanor has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. After majoring in philosophy at Barnard College in New York City, and in the midst of raising two sons, Eleanor served as an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series from shortly after its beginning in 1991 until it ended in 2013. As a lead editor for EarthSky, she has helped to present the science and nature stories and photos you all enjoy for 26 years. Eleanor and her husband Marc live in Tennessee, where they enjoy guitar playing and singing. Eleanor is leaving in part to focus on her music. All the best to you, Eleanor. We love you, and we’re grateful! ~The EarthSky Team.