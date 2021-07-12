Thank you, Daily News
Since I was five years old, my dream has always been to work in sports. From going to San Diego Padres baseball games with my grandpa as a kid, to witnessing the Anaheim Ducks and Teemu Selanne win a Stanley Cup in 2007, I have always wanted to work in sports. Watching Scott Van Pelt and Stuart Scott on SportsCenter in grade school made me want to pursue a position in the sports industry and get involved with not only journalism, but in sports and television. I will be leaving the Daily News after 10 and a half months of living out my dream as a sports reporter, to pursue broadcast opportunities.www.wahpetondailynews.com
