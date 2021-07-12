Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Thank you, Daily News

By Justin Pierce justinp@wahpetondailynews.com
Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince I was five years old, my dream has always been to work in sports. From going to San Diego Padres baseball games with my grandpa as a kid, to witnessing the Anaheim Ducks and Teemu Selanne win a Stanley Cup in 2007, I have always wanted to work in sports. Watching Scott Van Pelt and Stuart Scott on SportsCenter in grade school made me want to pursue a position in the sports industry and get involved with not only journalism, but in sports and television. I will be leaving the Daily News after 10 and a half months of living out my dream as a sports reporter, to pursue broadcast opportunities.

www.wahpetondailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Scott
Person
Scott Van Pelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Volunteers#San Diego Padres#The Anaheim Ducks#Sportscenter#The Daily News#The University Of Arizona#Nbc 7 San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Sports
Related
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Thank you, Eleanor Imster

A long-time EarthSky editor, Eleanor Imster, is retiring on July 14, 2021. Eleanor has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. After majoring in philosophy at Barnard College in New York City, and in the midst of raising two sons, Eleanor served as an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series from shortly after its beginning in 1991 until it ended in 2013. As a lead editor for EarthSky, she has helped to present the science and nature stories and photos you all enjoy for 26 years. Eleanor and her husband Marc live in Tennessee, where they enjoy guitar playing and singing. Eleanor is leaving in part to focus on her music. All the best to you, Eleanor. We love you, and we’re grateful! ~The EarthSky Team.
Baseballsportswar.com

Good news - thanks for the update!

We are ensconced at Orleans. Patrick Reilly of Vanderbilt pitching. Two of their best players are Tyler Locklear from VCU and Chase DeLauter from JMU.
College Sportsfrogsowar.com

Big 12 sends ESPN a “cease and desist” letter

Sports Illustrated has obtained the full “cease and desist” letter from the Big 12 to ESPN. It appears that ESPN - beyond the possible tampering with Texas and Oklahoma - has also been attempting to work with another conference to convince at least one additional school to leave the Big 12. The school is unknown, but my guess would be West Virginia to the ACC.
NBAKenosha News.com

Kenosha News Editorial: Thank you, Bucks, for bringing us together

It’s been a week and it’s still a little hard to comprehend. The Milwaukee Bucks are the NBA champions. As has been pointed out many times, it was the team’s first NBA title in 50 years. The last time the Bucks won pro basketball’s highest honor, Richard Nixon was U.S. president; a gallon of gas cost 36 cents; and the Brewers were in the American League while the Montreal Expos were in their third season in the National League.
MLBraynetoday.com

Cleveland Indians change name to ‘Guardians’

The Cleveland Indians are now the Guardians. The team announced the new name Friday in a video narrated by Tom Hanks highlighting the history of Cleveland. Guardians is a nod to the statues along the city’s Hope Memorial Bridge. The organization announced in December that it would be changing its...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Quinn Ewers News

On Wednesday afternoon, a report about high school football star Quinn Ewers had the college football world buzzing. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Ewers is “leaning” toward skipping his senior year of high school and attending Ohio State. “I don’t really know, I don’t have a final decision...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Champions ‘Removed’ From Major Show

WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos successfully defended the titles this week against the Viking Raiders. They were previously advertised to make an appearance today on WWE The Bump show but they will not be making an appearance. CM Punk WWE SummerSlam Match Rumor Leaks. AJ Styles and...
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Sports Illustrated & SI Studios Strike Deal With iHeartMedia – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Sports Illustrated and 101 Studios-backed joint venture Sports Illustrated Studios are to launch a slate of original podcasts after striking an audio deal with iHeartMedia. The deal will see the companies co-produce eight new audio series and will also see Sports Illustrated’s existing podcasts run through the iHeartPodcast Network.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

MLB Mascots Make Way More Than Fans Realize

What is it that makes a Major League Baseball game experience so much fun? Watching elite athletes? Eating a way-too-big hot dog? Getting drunk in the hot sun? Perhaps all of those things, but when you are sitting at a home game watching your team, part of the fun may be the antics of your team’s mascot.
NBAAwful Announcing

NBA partnering with iHeart Media to produce original daily podcasts, limited audio series

The NBA will produce a series of original podcasts chronicling the league’s greatest moments and its best players, partnering with iHeart Media to produce the programming. As reported by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw, iHeart Media will be responsible for the podcasts’ production, in addition to their distribution and advertising sales. The conglomerate owns a huge number of radio stations and a podcast network that should provide an ideal platform for getting the word out on this NBA series.
Wahpeton, NDDaily News

Post 20 power surge falls short against Fargo Astros

The Wahpeton Post 20 Legion baseball team suffered defeats by scores of 5-1 and 13-7 on the road Tuesday, July 13 to the Fargo Post 400 Astros. Wahpeton hit the ball hard, but the Astros hit right back in handing the visitors their fourth and fifth losses of the season.
Manhasset, NYtheislandnow.com

Susie Petruccelli: A warrior on and off the field

Manhasset resident Susie Petruccelli’s journey to become an award-winning author is one she hopes that will educate others about the world of women’s sports. Petruccelli’s family is one with deep roots in the sports world, with both her father and grandfather playing football at the high school and collegiate level. Growing up in Los Angeles, her idols ranged from Magic Johnson and the Showtime Lakers to Dodger greats Fernando Valenzuela and Steve Garvey.
College SportsPosted by
Sportico

Barstool Sports Taking Over AZ Bowl From CBS to Broadcast Online

Barstool Sports is expanding into college football bowl games as both the exclusive title sponsor and broadcast partner of the Arizona Bowl. Slated this year for Dec. 31, the Barstool Arizona Bowl will move off linear TV with this multi-year deal, after airing on CBS Sports for the last several years. Dave Portnoy’s digital media company will take over broadcast distribution.
MLBrockydailynews.com

Will Trevor Story Stay In Colorado Or Go? – CBS Denver

(CBS Chicago) — With August just days away, it’s becoming easier to differentiate between the contenders and the pretenders. Also looming is MLB’s trade deadline. Friday is teams’ last chance to fill any needs going into the pennant race and, ideally, the playoffs. On the flipside, teams with expiring contracts and dwindling postseason hopes can unload players who may not be in their longer-term plans.
San Diego, CAgaslampball.com

Gaslamp Ball is looking to add to the team

Hello, SB Nation is looking to hire people to write, podcast, and join the community here at Gaslamp Ball. If you are passionate about the San Diego Padres and have something to say, we’d love to hear from you. What are we looking for?. We are looking to fill a...
UFCthemmareport.com

The MMA Report Podcast: MMA Judging

After what happened last weekend at UFC Vegas 32, Jason and Daniel discuss the state of MMA judging in this edition of The MMA Report Podcast. In addition, they preview Saturday’s MMA action (UFC Vegas 33 and Bellator 263) and discuss new main event bookings for the UFC and Bellator for later this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy