We talked about the overcast skies in Vegas in our MtM Vegas episode last week. And no, I am not talking about the actual sky in Vegas, which is clear enough, and hot enough, to cook an egg on a rock this summer. I am instead talking about their increase in covid cases. Casinos had reinstated mask policies for their workers last week and some introduced a more vigorous testing requirement for unvaccinated workers. Then the CDC came out this week with a warning about traveling to Las Vegas. I still believed that a mask mandate would be held back, at least until they had no other options. A few hours later I was proven wrong, and as of Friday morning masks are required in Las Vegas once again. They are required in most of Nevada actually.