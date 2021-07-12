Slog PM: Fires Char the West Coast, English Soccer Fans Suck, No Fast Songs in Seoul Gyms
Multiple homeless people died during the recent heatwave: Of the estimated 78 people who died from this summer's unprecedented heatwave in Washington, at least five of them were homeless people living outside. According to the Seattle Times, the homeless population is 100 to 200 times more at risk for heat-related death than the rest of the population. As climate change intensifies our temperature extremes, that number could rise.www.thestranger.com
