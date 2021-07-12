Gerald "Jerry" Richard Garza

Jerry, a native of New Orleans, LA, and a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on July 11, 2021 at the age of 64. Jerry took great pride and joy in building houses with his father, Richard. He always said, "I give people a place to call home." He was an avid reader and a huge Saints fan. Jerry enjoyed cooking meals for his family and was famous for his homemade salsa. His true passion was music, and he had a huge collection of every genre. Jerry was truly a kind and warm person who loved spending time with friends and family. He will be greatly missed.