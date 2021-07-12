Cancel
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Caleb Jones, 2022 Pick for Keith, Soderlund

NHL
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago acquires defenseman Caleb Jones, conditional 2022 third-round pick from Edmonton in exchange for veteran Duncan Keith, forward Tim Soderlund. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round pick in the 2022 National Hockey League Draft the from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Duncan Keith and forward Tim Soderlund. Jones' contract has a salary cap hit of $850,000 and is signed through the 2021-22 season.

