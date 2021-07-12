Bar Part Time, a natural wine bar with upbeat party vibes, takes Thieves Tavern space

Racines, the underrated Tribeca wine bar, will close on July 30, though not necessarily for reasons you’d immediately suspect: The restaurant’s chef Diego Moya, the fourth to run the kitchen, is leaving after two and a half years to spend some time focusing on his newborn child. According to a press release shared by general manager Jared David, the owners “have concluded that the idea of a fifth culinary team for ‘Racines NY’ specifically is exhausting.” Moya says he doesn’t have much to add, and that he was just taking some family time. “I’ve seen so many friends rush back to work,” he explains. “Didn’t want to do that.”