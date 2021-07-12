The Five Minute Read

WESTFORD — Volunteer members of the Recycling Commission will show residents how to compost organic material in several upcoming lessons. Composting diverts food wastes from the trash and reduces the high cost of the town’s trash collection which increased 9% this year. Organic material can represent up to 20% of the weight of the town’s trash, and composting is a powerful tool to reduce trash, according to a press release. Earth Machines composters will be available to residents at the demonstrations for only $25.