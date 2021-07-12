RSNA R&E Foundation Approves Over $3 Million in Grant Funding

Four Greater Des Moines nonprofits were among 10 grant recipients to receive funding in the most recent round of Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation's Ignite and Innovation Grant program. In total, $196,356 was awarded to the 10 nonprofits for oral health and overall health projects in the state of Iowa. The grants are part of the foundation’s Ignite and Innovation Grant programs that are intended to infuse a spark, encourage learnings or initiate a larger oral or overall health initiative. Both funds provide support to programs that align with the foundation’s strategic areas of focus: education and advocacy, access and prevention, and policy and research. Local recipients were: