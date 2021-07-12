Malibu TMJ Changes Practice Name to Southern California TMJ and Sleep Center

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two hospitals in Los Angeles are among the top 10 best in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. UCLA Medical Center. (Photo by Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images) UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center both made the news magazine’s 2021-2022 honor roll, which highlights hospitals that excel across most or all types of care. Hospitals rank higher if they are nationally ranked in 15 specialties and rated high in performing in any of the 17 bellwether procedures and conditions such as knee surgery, heart bypass surgery, and pneumonia. UCLA Medical Center made the No. 3 spot, its highest ranking ever in the list, with 12 of its specialties making it into separate top 10 rankings. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center was ranked No. 6 in the new ranking, with seven of its specialties ranking in the top 10. The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota continued its run at No. 1 for a sixth straight year, while the Cleveland Clinic came in second.