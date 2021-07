When purchasing insurance, whether it is auto, health or other coverage, many decisions need to be made. One is which plan most aligns with your needs and lifestyle. When making that decision, it is important to consider the monthly and yearly premiums, as well as the deductible. This is the amount you would pay for services before your insurance starts to pay. A deductible of $100 for an auto insurance policy means you would pay $100 before the insurance company takes care of the rest.