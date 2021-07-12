Cancel
Congress & Courts

Rep. John Thompson's traffic stop sparks controversy

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThompson described the stop as racial profiling. Other officials are calling for the body camera footage to be released.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Bring Me The News

Rep. John Thompson says he will not resign, despite growing calls for him to do so

Rep. John Thompson, facing calls from DFL leaders to resign amid a resurfacing of past domestic violence reports, said once again on Monday he has no plans to leave his seat. Thompson, as a rally by his supporters outside the Minnesota State Capitol Monday morning, declined to answer questions about the years-old allegations, saying there were legal ramifications and his attorney was not present. He also would not answer questions about his city of residence, with press conference organizers citing his safety.
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

Ethics Committee hearing for Rep. John Thompson half-postponed

The Minnesota House Ethics Committee on Friday morning inched forward in hearing a complaint against embattled Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, under accusations that he called a Republican House member a racist and should be disciplined. The allegations are unrelated to a whirlwind of controversy Thompson is now in the...
Minnesota Statetennesseestar.com

Minnesota State Rep. John Thompson Apologizes to Police Sergeant, While Scrutiny About Abuse Grows

Representative John Thompson allegedly apologized to the St. Paul police officer that he accused of “racial profiling” who pulled him over on July 4 for driving without a front license plate. St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders said in an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “John Thompson did show up unannounced at our Western District offices … so he could apologize to the sergeant who pulled him over on July 4.”
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Rep. John Thompson Apologized To Sergeant Who Pulled Him Over, SPPD Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says embattled state Rep. John Thompson has apologized to the sergeant he accused of racially profiling him during a traffic stop earlier this month. The department said Johnson showed up to the Western District offices “unexpectedly” and had a “very brief” conversation with the sergeant. The sergeant pulled Thompson over near the intersection of Seventh Street East and Wacouta Street early in the morning of July 4. According to the police department, the reason for the stop was that Thompson’s car did not have a front license plate. Thompson responded to the ticket by accusing...
Robbinsdale, MNPioneer Press

Rep. John Thompson says 2019 arrest was due to discrimination, prosecutor says due to behavior

As he was being arrested Nov. 21, 2019, John Thompson told the court Tuesday that he had made up his mind to fight what he felt were charges biased by discrimination. Now a member of the Minnesota House, Rep. Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, took the stand in a misdemeanor case in Hennepin County District Court in which he is accused of obstructing legal process regarding a disruption that forced a lockdown at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. The jury will begin deliberations Wednesday.
Robbinsdale, MNKAAL-TV

Jury finds Rep. John Thompson guilty of misdemeanor obstruction

KAAL-TV (KSTP) - A jury on Wednesday found Rep. John Thompson guilty of misdemeanor obstruction in connection with a 2019 incident at a hospital. Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, was arrested in November 2019 — one year before he was elected to the Minnesota Legislature — during a disturbance involving dozens of people near the emergency room entrance of North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Rep. John Thompson ‘challenges the authenticity’ of police reports alleging domestic abuse

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: “State Rep. John Thompson ‘challenges the authenticity of the police reports that have been circulated to the press’ about past domestic assault allegations against him, his attorney said Sunday, the day after the state’s top Democrats called on him to resign. Thompson’s wife, who he’s been in a relationship with for 20 years, ‘does not recall and does not believe she ever made such allegations,’ according to attorney Jordan Kushner, who said he spoke with both Thompson and his wife. …Thompson, a DFLer representing St. Paul’s East Side, has been in the news since a July 4 traffic stop. He said the stop was racial profiling.”
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

In statement by attorney, Rep. John Thompson denies abuse allegations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As Minnesota lawmakers from both sides of the aisle call for his resignation, the attorney for Representative John Thompson released a statement on his behalf casting doubt on a series of police reports uncovered by FOX 9 detailing multiple past allegations of domestic violence against the Minnesota House member.
Saint Paul, MNlawofficer.com

St. Paul Police release bodycam footage after state Rep. John Thompson claims racism

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Chief Todd Axtell of the St. Paul Police Department previously demanded an apology from Rep. John Thompson (D-MN), after Thompson reportedly made a false accusation against a sergeant at his police department, Law Officer reported. Now the police agency has released bodycam footage taken during the traffic stop to refute Thompson’s claims of racism.
Politicsdfl3cd.org

Speaker Hortman Issues Statement About Rep. John Thompson

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA — Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman issued the following statement. “The Minnesota House of Representatives takes allegations of member misconduct seriously. “There is a process in place pursuant to House Rule 6.10 whereby two or more members of the House may file a complaint about conduct...

