Rep. John Thompson's traffic stop sparks controversy

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: “State Rep. John Thompson ‘challenges the authenticity of the police reports that have been circulated to the press’ about past domestic assault allegations against him, his attorney said Sunday, the day after the state’s top Democrats called on him to resign. Thompson’s wife, who he’s been in a relationship with for 20 years, ‘does not recall and does not believe she ever made such allegations,’ according to attorney Jordan Kushner, who said he spoke with both Thompson and his wife. …Thompson, a DFLer representing St. Paul’s East Side, has been in the news since a July 4 traffic stop. He said the stop was racial profiling.”