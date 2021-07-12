Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Almost 400,000 more UK homes heading for fuel poverty, campaigners say

By Jillian Ambrose Energy correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiBPX_0ausdCgc00
A gas hob Photograph: Lauren Hurley/PA

Almost 400,000 UK households could be pushed into fuel poverty this winter as energy bills climb by almost 10% as a result of rising gas market prices.

At least 3 million homes in the UK are already thought to be unable to afford their energy bills, and the number in fuel poverty could grow by 392,000 within the coming months.

Fuel poverty campaigners have warned that for every one percentage point rise in annual energy bills, an additional 40,000 homes may fall into the fuel poverty category.

The warning comes as energy experts raised concern that the average dual fuel energy bill could jump by an average of £112 a year from October if the energy regulator’s price cap is reset at its highest ever level after record gas market prices .

Simon Francis, the coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition , said a second energy bill hike this year would “be disastrous for the millions on the brink of fuel poverty”. Francis added that many were “still reeling from the increases in bills caused by stay-at-home lockdown measures for the last 18 months”.

Related: Millions of UK homes face winter energy bill hike of over £110 a year, experts say

“Any price rise – however small – will mean the choice between heating or eating becomes even starker later this year,” he said. “If that wasn’t bad enough, fuel poverty can make respiratory illnesses worse – meaning conditions such as Covid may be exacerbated by living in cold, damp homes.”

A standard gas and electricity bill is expected to climb to an average of £1,250 a year this winter after a dramatic surge in global energy markets, which has forced gas prices across Europe to record highs.

The energy regulator, Ofgem, is expected to raise the maximum rate at which suppliers can charge homes using standard variable energy tariffs – affecting 15 million homes – based on the costs faced by energy suppliers.

But even households that have shopped around for a cheaper energy deal are likely to pay far more this winter as cheap fixed-rate deals come to an end and disappear from the market.

Matt Copeland, the head of policy at National Energy Action, a fuel poverty campaign group, said although Ofgem’s price cap is important to help protect bill-payers from unfair prices, the regulator should work with the government to help those worst affected by rising utility debt and improve home insulation.

“Without intervention, more people will remain cold at home during the winter, be more susceptible to respiratory illness, and unfortunately many will die. That is a truly unacceptable outcome, especially as the solutions to avoid it are well known,” he said.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Poverty#Energy Market#Europe#Uk#Covid#National Energy Action#Ofgem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
U.K.
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Trafficspglobal.com

ANALYSIS: Gas-fired power burn intensity surges as fuel-switching capacity wanes

As temperatures across the US hit seasonal highs, the per-degree intensity of gas-fired power burns has accelerated this summer, even in the face of $4/MMBtu gas, signaling the possibility that generators could be approaching the limit to available fuel-switching capacity at current prices. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Renewables industry blasts ‘unacceptable’ Australian energy market rules it says will prolong coal plants

New energy market rules intended to ensure the lights remain on while ageing coal generators exit the market have triggered a backlash from Australia’s renewables sector. Guardian Australia has seen a draft of new rules that have been proposed to federal and state energy ministers by the Energy Security Board (ESB). The overhaul includes imposing a strategic reserve across the national energy market as well as a beefed-up retailer reliability obligation.
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

Tipping the global gas balance [Gas in Transition]

Competition between Europe and Asia for LNG pushed short-term gas prices up to near-record levels on either side of the globe, with winter still months away. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 4]. by: William Powell. In its quarterly gas market report July 6, the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA)...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

UK Government Unveils ‘Green Fuel’ Contest Finalists

Eight sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) projects ranging from the capture of atmospheric carbon dioxide to processing of sewage have been shortlisted for funding under a UK government contest designed to promote alternative fuel production technologies at commercial scale. Launched in March, the £15... Subscription Required. UK Government Unveils ‘Green Fuel’...
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

French firm to supply tubes for Norwegian CCS project

The tubes will be incorporated into the umbilicals that will remotely control the CCS project's equipment on the seabed. French tubular solutions provider Vallourec has won a contract to deliver some 200 km of tubes for umbilicals for a Norwegian carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, it said on July 27.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

UK hydrogen blending for public gas grid trial gets go-ahead

The UK's Health and Safety Executive has given the go-ahead for the country's first trial for blending hydrogen into a public natural gas network, operator Northern Gas Networks said July 26. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The HyDeploy project will deliver a blend...
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Britons brace for 'Great Getaway' seeing almost 400,000 head abroad this weekend with Greece flights back to pre-pandemic levels – as minister Kwasi Kwarteng suggests people 'stay at home and enjoy the British weather'

Almost 400,000 Britons could head abroad on holiday this weekend in the first mass getaway since the pandemic began. With the end of quarantine for the fully vaccinated and children visiting amber list countries coming at the end of the school year for most pupils, packed flights are expected to leave the UK this weekend.
BusinessTelegraph

Don’t say you weren’t warned: The UK is heading for massive inflation

How many of us remember inflation? How many of us experienced, at first hand, the bankruptcies, the strikes, the collapse in business confidence?. I remember it clearly enough. But my memories are not the dire Heath-Wilson years here. They are of my native Peru, a resource-rich country ruined by money-printing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy