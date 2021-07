On 11 July 2021, anti-government protests erupted in more than 50 locations across Cuba to demand protections against the spread of COVID-19, political reform in the country and expressing discontent over food shortages and high prices. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel responded by restricting access to the internet and calling on Cuba’s “revolutionary citizens” to take to the streets, militarise the island with police officers and pro-government counter-demonstrators. Independent media and civil society organisations in Cuba reported how individuals were detained, arrested, or disappeared, and at least one man died during a clash between protesters and police. These repressive actions transcended 11 July as the Cuban authorities continued to prosecute and imprison those connected to the protests.