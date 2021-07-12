Bobbi Stricker cards an eagle and seven birdies to grab lead after the first round of the Wisconsin Women's Amateur Championship

WAUKESHA – Set up at 5,945 yards Monday for the first round of the Wisconsin Women’s Amateur Championship, The Legend at Merrill Hills wasn’t overly long. Those who hit approach shots above the hole on the lightning-fast greens, however, had to go on the defensive with downhill putts. If the ball didn’t hit the cup, gravity and a lack of friction took over and the second putt was sometimes longer than the first.